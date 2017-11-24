Birds Eye pies recalled due to mix up

Birds Eye has recalled a range of Shortcrust Chicken Pies because a number of packs have been found to contain Birds Eye Steak Pies.

Apart from the fact these may cause distress to customers who do not eat red meat (or disappointment to others who prefer chicken), the steak version contains mustard, which is not mentioned on the label.

Therefore, Birds Eye is advising anyone with an allergy to mustard not to eat the pies, instead returning them to the shop where they were bought for a full refund.

The pies in question come in a 620g four pack, with best-before date: 04/2019, and batch codes of L7301MRN52, L7301ARN52 or L7301NRN52.

No other Birds Eye products are affected.