Barclays branch to close later this year

Barclays is to close its Silverhill branch due to a ‘decline’ in usage.

A spokesman for Barclays confirmed the branch is to close its doors on Friday, November 17, with staff to be offered positions at other nearby branches.

Will Dixon, community banking director for Barclays said: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.

“At the branch in Silverhill customer usage has continued to decline with a 12 per cent drop in the last year alone. More than three quarters of the customers of the branch are already using online, mobile or telephone banking.

“We hope that the availability of the branches in Hastings, Bexhill and Rye, and access to services at the nearby Post Office in Silverhill, along with our range of digital channels will help to ease the transition for our customers.”

A spokesman added that concerned customers should contact the bank.

The decision has already proven controversial with some customers, including Ian Shepard of Vale Road.

In a letter to the Observer, Mr Shepard said: “According to the bank lack of ‘footfall’ through the branch makes it uneconomical to keep open.

“They state that there are still local branches available being Rye (13 miles away) Bexhill (five miles away) or Hastings town centre.

“Anyone who has tried to use the self service tills in Hastings for anything other than withdrawing cash always seems to have difficulty, and I don’t think I will be travelling to the other branches mentioned.

“The bank does say that internet and phone banking is available but this is not to everyone’s liking. I have been a customer for many years and it will be sad to see the branch close. It offered a person to person service and staff always happy to help.

“Will this be another empty shell in Silverhill? Stricklands gone, Co-op gone now Barclays to go, how long will it be before Lloyds bank decides to do the same?”