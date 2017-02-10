American Express wins award for Sussex volunteering efforts

American Express, has been recognised for its volunteering efforts across Sussex at a national industry awards ceremony.

The company’s ‘Realise the Potential of the Community’ (RTPC) programme picked up the Best CSR Programme category at The Card and Payments Awards 2017, held in London last week (February 2). and hosted by leading impressionist Jon Culshaw.

RTPC is an employee volunteering programme in partnership between American Express and Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club’s official charity, Albion in the Community (AITC). The programme is designed to support those most in need across Sussex, with a focus on areas of education, sports, disability, health and social inclusion. Initiatives highlighted in the award submission included Goal Difference, a numeracy and literacy programme which aims to raise achievement levels in local primary schools.

Beverly Sawyers, vice president at American Express said: “We are honoured by this award, particularly as it recognises the thousands of employees who have volunteered time to support this wonderful initiative. AITC deliver a wide range of fantastic projects across the region and we’re extremely proud of the programme and its local impact.”

Martin Perry, chair of trustees of AITC said: “I am absolutely delighted to hear of this win. As a charity we really value the partnership we have with American Express and to see our joint programme receiving recognition on a national basis in this way is very acknowledging.

“We help thousands of people across Sussex and much of the work we do would not be possible without the continued support of Amex and its staff. We congratulate them, on behalf of not only everyone at AITC, but also the thousands of people who benefit from our programmes on an annual basis.”

The financial services company also picked up Best Benefits or Loyalty Programme of the Year and Best Technology Initiative of the Year.

For more information about RTPC or other AITC programmes running across Sussex visit: www.albioninthecommunity.org.uk or email: info@albioninthecommunity.org.ukd