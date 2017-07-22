Business student who raised £1,500 for hospice is recognised with award

A business student who raised £1,500 for St Michael’s Hospice has been selected as the latest Outstanding Young Person of the Month.

Kirsten Harman, 18, raised the money by holding a charity coffee morning and raffle in memory of her Nan, who spent time in the hospice before she passed away.

One of Kirsten’s modules for her Level 3 Business course at Sussex Coast College was to organise and manage a business event, so she decided to plan, arrange and host the coffee morning.

She’d already been planning to raise money for St Michael’s Hospice and was pleased to be able to tie it in to her course.

Kirsten said: “I really wanted to give something back to the hospice after the care and support they gave to my Nan before she passed away, and this seemed like the perfect way.”

The event was held at Sacred Heart Primary School in Hastings and around 200 people attended.

The Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award is sponsored by Sussex Coast College Hastings and the Hastings Observer Series.

The award is presented to someone aged 18 and under who has excelled in some way. This could be in sport, their academic studies, or if they have performed an important role on a voluntary basis in their own home or the wider community.

Justin Rollings, head of marketing and communications at Sussex Coast College Hastings, said: “We’re so impressed with Kirsten. She came up with the idea, found a venue for the coffee morning, persuaded people to donate raffle prizes and bake cakes and publicised the event all off her own back.

“She’s done so well and I’m sure the hospice will be delighted with her fundraising efforts.”

As part of her award, Kirsten will receive a complimentary meal for two and a further £100 donation will be made to St Michael’s Hospice.

