Burglars steal designer jackets worth £10,000

Police are investigating after more than £10,000 worth of designer jackets were stolen from an outfitters shop in Rye.

Sussex Police say the clothing - more than 60 Barbour brand jackets - were stolen from The Golden Fleece in Lion Street during a burglary believed to have occurred at around 3.30am on Tuesday (November 21).

A Citroen car believed to have been used by the offenders was traced to North Kent and the stolen jackets found inside, police say.



Police say a 38-year-old man from South London and a 48-year-old man from Hastings have both been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident. The younger man has been released under investigation but the older man currently remains in police custody.

Police say a third man is being sought in connection with the incident.



Anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken to officers is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 98 of 21/11. Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.