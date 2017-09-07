Burglar attacks woman in St Leonards home

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted by a burglar in a house in St Leonards.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, alerted police at around 11.30am on Tuesday, August 29, after waking up from what is believed to have been a blow on the head .

Police say she had heard a noise coming from the ground floor of the property in Bexhill Road, but had believed it was one of the other residents returning home.

She was then confronted with a man who shouted verbal abuse at her, and this is the last thing she can remember. The man is described as 5ft 9in, with a dark complexion, short dark hair, stubble and dressed in dark clothing.

Nothing was stolen from the property.

If you have any information please report online or call 101 quoting reference 535 of 29/08.