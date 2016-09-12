Buckswood School steps in to help inner city children enjoy holiday in 1066 Country

A school steppped in at the last minute to help inner city children enjoy a holiday in 1066 Country.

Buckswood School opened its doors to help Youth Space, a Jewish charity, when it was let down by another venue.

The Lottery-funded charity provides holidays for children from inner city London and Manchester and this year Buckswood welcomed more than 200 youngsters to the Guestling school for a breath of country air.

Giles Sutton, headteacher, said: “I was so pleased to be able to help and welcome everyone to the school.

“The Buckswood stay opened up many new experiences for the children who visited the beach for the first time, had a ride on a horse from the stables, experienced a day at the Forest School and lived alongside the many different animals on the campus – the peacocks being a favourite.”

Buckswood is an international school with students from more than 40 different countries and cultures, as well as 225 children from the surrounding area.

The visit from the Jewish group was another chance to learn more about different ways and customs and promote a wider understanding of people of the world, the school said.

The group visited to attractions and amenities in the Hastings and Rother area.

Mr Sutton added: “I would like to thank my staff and the people of the local community for making the group feel so welcome.

“The Buckswood staff who were still working over the summer enjoyed learning about the Jewish faith, and finding out more about different ways of life, family structures, music, food etc and the children riding their bikes around the campus made a nice addition to the army of builders making the final preparations for the new term.”

