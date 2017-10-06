Brothers shortlisted for national heritage award

The brothers behind the Source Park have been shortlisted for a national award celebrating those who rescue historic buildings.

Rich and Marc Moore, who both serve as directors of the BMX and skate park in White Rock, have been named as finalists in Historic England’s Angel Awards for their work to transform the derelict White Rock Baths into what is now the world’s largest underground skatepark.

Rich said: “We are honoured to be nominated by Hastings Borough Council and then shortlisted for this award. Converting the White Rock Baths in to The Source Park was by far the biggest challenge of our lives so it’s a real honour to be recognised in this way. The project took a huge effort from many organisations and local people so this is a great recognition of all their efforts.”

Before the brothers took on the renovation project the building had been vacant and was falling in to a state of disrepair. As a result Hastings Borough Council had begun seeking quotes to fill it with concrete to protect the road above from collapse.

Rather than lose the baths, the brothers raised seed funding of £49,000 through their existing business to kick-start a rescue project. The pair eventually increased this to £1.2 million through a successful application to the Coastal Community Fund 3, in partnership with Hastings Borough and East Sussex County Councils.

Councillor Kim Forward, deputy leader of Hastings Borough Council and lead member for regeneration, said: “I’m delighted that Rich and Marc have been shortlisted for this award. The old White Rock Baths was a blot on our seafront for 20 years, it is now a magnet for visitors, who come from around the world to ride, skate, or just watch.

“It’s incredible that this once derelict building is now hosting world class events. It’s great for The Source, and it’s great for Hastings.”

The overall winner for the award is to be decided by a public vote.

To support the Source Park, cast your vote here. Voting closes Sunday, November 5.