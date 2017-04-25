Broken things can only get bedder

Hastings and Rother Furniture Service has launched a unique project that will turn broken bedsteads into benches for use in the home and garden.

The project ‘Bedhead Benches’ re-uses and upcycles broken bedsteads that may otherwise have been dumped or used for firewood into stunning pieces of furnitute by the talented Hastings and Rother Furniture Service (HFS) workshop team. The team, which comprises of a group of volunteers working alongside HFS carpentry tutor Ron Hal, has made its firts round of benches, using headboards, endboards and slats from donated beds that the charity was unable to sell due to missing pieces or broken parts. HFS CEO Naomi Ridley says they don’t want the wood to go to waste. “This new initiative uses up as much of the bedframe as possible to make an attractive new piece of furniture,” she said. “It’s been a fun challenge for our workshop team. Our expert Ron helped volunteers figure out how to reuse the wood and make strong sturdy bench seats. There is now a series of unique Bedhead Benches, ranging from children’s to full-size models, several of which have been painted in fun bright colours. Others have been sanded back ready for customers to deliver their own creative stamp.”

HFS volunteers Heidi and Pauline painting Bedhead Benches SUS-170425-160304001

Naomi says volunteers are local people who have enjoyed HFS courses and want to do more carpentry, restoration and painting as part of the team. “Pauline, Heidi, Percival, Phil and Victor have thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and we are really proud of the stunning results.”

Bedhead Benches will be on sale at HFS’s Bexhill store from Friday April 28. Prices start at £50.

