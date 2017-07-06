Broadband issues across East Sussex

Customers are experiencing broadband and telephone issues across East Sussex.

The issues are affecting Sky, Talk Talk, and BT users who may not be able to get online or make or receive phone calls.

Areas affected include Eastbourne, Hastings, Bexhill, Battle, Seaford, and Newhaven.

Sky said this morning on its Help Team Twitter account: “Due to extent of the damage, engineers are still working on repairs. Sorry for any inconvenience.

“Engineers have located seven separate breaks in the fibre cables and are working to repair damage as quickly as possible.”

At around 12pm Sky said on its website: “Damaged fibre cables have been replaced and engineers are working to reconnect services.

“Engineers continue working to reconnect services. Third party installation of fence posts had caused multiple fibre cable breaks. Further updates will be available soon.”

According to Sky, the full list of areas affected is: Baldslow, Battle, Beckley, Bexhill, Brede, Brightling, Brookland, Castleham, Cooden, Crowhurst, Guestling, Hastings, Iden, Lydd, Ninfield, Northiam, New Romney, Peasmarsh, Rye, Sedlescombe, Staplecross, Wittersham, Eastbourne, Hampden Park, Alfriston, Newhaven, Peacehaven, Polegate, Pevensey Marina, Pevensey, Seaford, and East Dean.