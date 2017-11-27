Bringing light to Bottle Alley

Bottle Alley is illuminated once more, with low energy LED multi-coloured lighting.

Hastings Borough Council has replaced some 500 metres of broken lighting with new state-of-the art equipment that is programmable for special effects, and can be synchronised to music to create a wonderful sound and light spectacle. The lights were demonstrated to councillors and businesses in the immediate area on Saturday, November 25.

New lighting scheme in Bottle Alley. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-171127-155329001

Cllr Kim Forward, lead councillor for regeneration and culture, said: “The council would like to thank everyone involved for their hard work and commitment to this project. It is an absolutely magical walk along the beach that can be enjoyed year round.”

She added: “The lights were shown to their full potential by creating a fabulous spectacle of light and sound – with the lights being used to complement the music. We saw the lights to their best advantage from the pier before walking through the display in Bottle Alley itself.”

The new lighting was installed as part of a project to rejuvenate the historic Bottle Alley and create welcoming and exciting space for residents and visitors alike. Bottle Alley, located on the seafront between Warrior Square and Hastings pier, is open to the public as a thoroughfare.

New lighting scheme in Bottle Alley. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-171127-155340001