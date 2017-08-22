Brightling garden will be open next Wednesday

St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens season continues in Brightling on Wednesday, August 30, 9.30-4pm.

Sarah Raven’s Cutting Garden at Perch Hill Farm, Willingford Lane, Brightling, TN32 5HP is beautiful and productive and an inspiration for gardeners, florists and cooks. The garden boasts an abundance of bold flowers and vegetable combinations, which provides spectacular displays of vivid colours. Grown side by side, they are used in courses that run throughout the year.

Admission to the garden is £5 per person. For £10 (per person) join Sarah Raven as she gives a talk on The Cutting Garden, 2.30–3.15pm (tickets are limited). All profits will be donated to St Michael’s Hospice.

Refreshments will be available from the Perch Hill Farm Café. Visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com