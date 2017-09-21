BREAKING NEWS: Retail giant to open in Priory Meadow

A popular clothing store has announced it will be opening in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

Leading value fashion retailer Primark will be joining the retail mix in Hastings next year, in the premises left vacant by BHS.

The Primark store will cover 29,800 sq ft of retail space and NewRiver, owners of Priory Meadow, will start preparing the shell this autumn, allowing Primark to commence fitout work in Spring 2018. The new store is expected to open in Summer 2018.

This new letting brings the centre occupancy to 100 per cent, with the new store joining the existing fashion retail mix at Priory Meadow, which includes a H&M store together with Topshop, M&S, River Island and New Look.

The Primark letting in Hastings forms part of NewRiver’s active asset management strategy for the centre, focused on enhancing the whole customer experience including a car park refurbishment and the revitalisation of branding and signage scheduled for Autumn this year.

Stuart Mitchell, director at NewRiver REIT, said: “We are delighted to secure Primark, one of Europe’s leading retail operators, at Priory Meadow. We have worked closely with Primark and the council, the freeholders of the centre, to bring Primark to Hastings and help facilitate Primark’s continued store expansion.

“The new store should be well-received by locals and attract shoppers from further afield. Importantly it will bring new job opportunities and enliven the space left by BHS when it closed in 2016.

“The centre being fully-let reinforces Priory Meadow’s reputation as a key south coast destination for retailers, and gives our 8.5 million annual shoppers to the centre a full and varied shopping experience.”

Councillor Peter Chowney, leader of Hastings Borough Council, which owns the freehold of the centre, said: “We are pleased to welcome such a high quality national brand as Primark to Hastings, in partnership with NewRiver, confirming Hastings’ retail prominence in the South East.

“Primark will be very well received by our locals and will complement the existing retail mix. As a new anchor store, it will attract new visitors to Hastings and importantly, the new store will bring new employment opportunities when it opens next year.”