BREAKING NEWS: Pair found guilty of manslaughter and GBH in Hastings attack

A pair have been convicted of the manslaughter of a man and seriously wounding his brother during a late-night attack in Hastings town centre.

Elliot Bourdon-Pierre, 25, of Udimore Road, Rye, and 22-year-old Matthew Smith, of Piltdown Close, Hastings, attacked Brian and Andrew Hill by the taxi rank in Havelock Road after a night out on February 2.

Elliot Bourdon-Pierre outside Lewes Crown Court. SUS-171116-093103001

Both men denied a charge of manslaughter and one of grievous bodily harm (GBH) but were found guilty by a jury at the end of a court trial at Lewes Crown Court today (Tuesday, November 21).

Earlier in the trial the court heard Andrew Hill, then aged 53, was severely wounded in the attack, suffering broken ribs, a punctured lung and a missing tooth.

His older brother Brian, 60, suffered a fatal head injury after being knocked down.

Prosecutor Simon Taylor told the court a pathologist found Brian Hill had injuries consistent with a single punch but that his death was caused by an ‘accelerated and unprotected fall on to the back of the head’.

Brian Hill. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Both Smith and Bourdon-Pierre claimed they were acting in self-defence when they gave their evidence at the trial on Friday (November 17).

The pair are expected to be sentenced this afternoon.

This story will be updated in due course.