BREAKING NEWS: ‘Many casualties’ after ‘environmental issue’ at Birling Gap

The fire service has confirmed there are ‘many casualties’ at Birling Gap as they deal with an ‘environmental issue’.

Eyewitnesses are reporting a ‘chemical incident’ at Birling Gap, with some describing breathing difficulties.

Police and fire services are at the scene.

Kyle Crickmore, at the scene, said: “Some sort of chemical incident at Birling Gap, eyes are streaming and there’s a strong smell of Chlorine in the air.”

