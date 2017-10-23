BREAKING NEWS: Man stabbed in St Leonards attack

A man was stabbed several times in St Leonards this morning (Monday, October 23).

Officers were called around 11.30am to a report a man had been seen bleeding on the ground.

Police said the man suffered multiple stab wounds and has been taken to hospital.

Police are currently on scene following the attack in the Tower Road area and have set up a police cordon.

Inspector Ed Neve said: “We have officers working in the area to find the suspect and we are asking anyone know saw what happened to get in touch with this information.

“Tower Road is currently closed while officers are on scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch online or on 999 in a emergency quoting serial 542 of 23/10.