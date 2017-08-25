BREAKING NEWS: Man’s body found on Hastings seafront

The body of a man was discovered on the seafront this afternoon (Friday, August 25).

Police cars and ambulances were sent to the scene after receiving reports.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating after a man’s body was found on the seafront opposite the amusements arcade in Pelham Place.

“The man, believed to be in his 50s, was discovered at around 1pm.”

A large area of the seafront was cordoned off as police and other emergency services investigated.

