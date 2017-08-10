BREAKING NEWS: Hastings police station and courts evacuated amid ‘bomb’ scare

Hastings police station and custody suite were evacuated after a quantity of ammunition was handed in by a member of the public shortly before noon today (Thursday, August 10).

The items largely consisted of shotgun cartridges.

Sussex Police said there was concern that some of the items might be unsafe, so as a precaution, officers, staff and two prisoners left the building and a 100-metre exclusion zone was created while further advice was sought from explosive ordnance experts.

Hastings Magistrates’ Court was also evacuated.

Inspector Anita Turner, of the Hastings neighbourhood policing team, said: “At around 1.15pm we were informed by explosive ordnance that it would be safe to return.

“No one was hurt and only minimal disruption was caused.”

