Boyzone help make terminally-ill bride’s wedding day extra special

A terminally-ill woman ticked two things off her bucket list when she married the love of her life and met her favourite boyband, Boyzone.

Vicki Hipperson wed Jason DeVear Haynes at the Azur, Marina Pavilion, on Friday (August 25).

Family and friends joined the happy couple to celebrate their new life together at the seaside location.

Vicki, who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness, said getting married to the love of her life Jason was on her bucket list of things to do. She also had another wish on her list and that was to attend a concert with her favourite boy band Boyzone.

The groom’s mother Janice DeVear Metson realised that her son and daughter-in-law’s wedding was the same day as Boyzone were due to perform on Hastings Pier, and decided to email the band’s management agent to see if anything could be arranged.

Given the challenging circumstances that lay ahead for the newlyweds, Boyzone decided to make Vicki’s dream come true and invited the couple to the pier for a private mini concert on stage.

Swift Cars of St Leonards donated the services of its luxury Jaguar wedding car adorned with blue ribbons and flowers to transport the newlyweds from Azur on to the pier, accompanied by their photographer Brett McLean of Ladybird Photography, who also donated his photographic services for the day.

The couple were special guests at a mini concert prior to a private meet and greet with the four-piece band.

The band members then autographed the bride’s bandanna as a memento of their special day.

The happy couple were then chauffeured back to the Azur where they enjoyed a barbecue, photos on the beach and dancing.