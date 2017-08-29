Boyzone give stunning concert on Hastings Pier

Thousands of people packed onto the Pier last Friday to enjoy a live concert from one of the most successful bands in the UK.

Irish pop stars Boyzone gave the unique sell-out performance ahead of their 25th anniversary in 2018.

Boyzone on Hastings Pier SUS-170829-112121001

Twenty-four years, 25 million record sales, seven hit studio albums, six number one singles and hundreds of thousands of ticket sales on, Ronan, Keith, Mikey and Shane showed that they still have real pulling power.

From the moment their debut album, Said And Done, crashed into the UK number 1 spot in 1995, the five lads from the North side of Dublin have not put a foot wrong and were enthusastically received by the large Hastings audience which enjoyed hits including No Matter What, Love Me For A Reason, Words, Father & Son, All That I Need, Isn’t It A Wonder, Baby Can I Hold You, Picture Of You and many more.

There was also a good reaction for support act, local singer and songwriter Rich Lown.

Music fans had more to celebrate on Saturday when Ocean Colour Scene gave a storming performance on the pier.

Boyzone on Hastings Pier SUS-170829-111957001

Pictures by Sid Saunders.

Boyzone on Hastings Pier SUS-170829-112110001

Boyzone on Hastings Pier SUS-170829-112058001

Boyzone on Hastings Pier SUS-170829-112045001

Boyzone on Hastings Pier SUS-170829-112034001

Boyzone on Hastings Pier SUS-170829-112022001