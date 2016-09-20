Boy’s solo sail from Eastbourne Pier to Hastings Pier for St Leonards hospice

A seven-year-old boy is planning to sail from Eastbourne Pier to Hastings Pier solo to raise money for charity.

Max Tullett, who lives in St Helen’s Court in Hastings and attends Ark Blacklands Academy, has already raised more than £400 so far for St Michael’s Hospice, based in St Leonards.

His mother, Miroslava Dopiráková, said: “Max decided that he would like to support St Michael’s Hospice, my place of work, and raise some money doing what he loves - sailing. Max has been on boats all his life with his father and grandfather. His very first sail was when he was only two months old.

“When Max turned four we joined Pevensey Bay Sailing Club as a family, which has became our second home. It is truly an amazing place to spend free time at, not just for sailors but also for families with children. Kids are safe there and can learn all sorts of life skills as well as sailing under supervision of experienced instructors.

“Max is very a strong and competitive little boy, with little fear and a determination that knows little limit. His challenge is going to be a day to remember. He will be taken to sea and sail from Eastbourne Pier to Hastings Pier 14 miles solo on his Tera Dinghy. A safety boat supplied by Pevensey Bay Sailing Club will be alongside at all times.”

She added she hopes her son can undertake his sail on October 8. Miroslava added: “We’re hoping for winds of around 15mph. We don’t want to put him in a boat with no wind otherwise it would take him 12 hours to get to Hastings. Although Max is an excellent sailor he has never sailed such a long distance by himself. This is going to be quite a challenge.

To sponsor Max visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Miroslava-Dopirakova.

Text donation: MAXT50 £ (amount you wish to donate) JustTextGiving by Vodafone to 70070.

