Bottle Alley shines again after extensive works carried out

Extensive repairs have been carried out at Bottle Alley.

The council recently undertook a full redecoration of the structure and is currently exploring options for a new coloured LED lighting scheme.

Bottle Alley is the 480-metre lower deck of Hastings promenade that runs between the pier and Warrior Square.

Named after the countless multicoloured pieces of glass bottle embedded in the concrete, Bottle Alley was built in the 1930s by the town’s borough engineer Sidney Little.

Councillor Dawn Poole, the council’s lead member for regeneration, said: “Added to the extensive refurbishment we have also positioned some new detailed interpretation panels at each entrance to Bottle Alley. These are intended to provide historical information to people passing by that want to know a little more about this amazing structure.

“The panels include lots of interesting facts and figures and the early construction photographs were researched by historian Andre-Palfrey Martin.

“With the new pier and its extensive programme of events, The Source Park, the new kayak centre located in Bottle Alley and, of course, the new planting schemes, this area of the town’s seafront really is looking great and well worth a visit.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.