Books for kids project gets a boost thanks to runners

Local book-gifting charity Imagine Nation has launched its second project thanks to funds raised by Hastings half marathon runners earlier this year.

Over the coming year PACT@FSN volunteers will sign up 40 local children to receive one book a month posted through their door until they reach five years old. The aim is for each of these children to build their own personal library. Imagine Nation’s founder Annalise Elam says evidence shows that children who own more books are likely to do better at school, adding: “We are grateful to all the runners who took part in the half marathon, Thanks to their efforts we can now provide more books to more local children.”

Imagine Nation is recruiting runners for next year’s half marathon and children’s mini-run. For details visit: imagine-nation.uk