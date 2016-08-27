Book from local author is a window to town’s past

A new illustrated book by Hastings author Frederick Crouch explores the unseen history of Hastings and St Leonards.

Accompanied by informative captions, many of these rare images show streets, houses, shops, railway engines, trolleybuses, and people that have never appeared in print before.

All aspects of everyday life are recorded here, offering a unique glimpse of bygone times for all who know and love Hastings and St Leonards-on-sea.

Pictures include ladies dancing at the bottom of Cambridge Road to celebrate May Day in 1903.

Author Frederick Crouch Frederick Crouch is a former teacher, an experienced photographer and a member of the Hastings Area Archaeology Research Group.

He is the author of an earlier collection of old photographs of Hastings & St Leonards, published and lives in Hastings.

The book is the latest in the ‘Old Photographs’ series published by The History Press and is available to buy from local bookshops or to order online, priced £14.99. The order number is 978-0-7509-6748-8. Visit www.thehistorypress.co.uk.

Hastings Area Archaeological Research Group (HAARG) was founded in 1972 to enable those with an interest in local archaeology and history to take an active part in discovering and recording our district’s past.

Its interests extend from Pevensey in the west, to Bodiam and the River Rother in the north and the Kent border to the east of Rye.

As an educational charity it encourage members to take part in activities according to their ability, including training excavations, surveying and recording, historical research and helping with “rescue” digs when a site is threatened.

They keep a close watch on planning applications and development areas, making representations when appropriate to the County Archaeologist and offering local knowledge to professionals when required.

The group keeps in touch with memebrs and subscribers by regular e-mails and newsletters giving details of future events and also publishes a journal in which their investigations are recorded, both for the information of members and for the benefit of future researchers.

Historical research on local areas and sites also features in the journal. The journal is received by members as part of the subscription.

For more visit www.haarg.org.uk.

