Bogus official steals from vulnerable couple in St Leonards

Police investigating a callous theft from an elderly couple believe a man captured on closed circuit television in Newgate Road, St Leonards may be able to help with their enquiries.

The incident occurred on Monday (September 4) when a man claiming to be from the water board went to the couple’s property and said he needed to check their supply for possible contamination by oil.

He was allowed in and asked for a bathroom tap to be turned on while he went to check downstairs.

The victims became suspicious and the man made his excuses and left.

Later it was found that a wallet containing £160 was missing, together with two bank cards and two cheque books.

Also taken was £30 in cash, removed from a handbag.

PC Andy Hubbard, of the Hastings neighbourhood response team, said: “This was a particularly callous crime, targeting two vulnerable people in their own home.”

Anyone with information is asked to report details online or to call 101, quoting serial 1035 of 04/09.

Alternatively they can go to the Crimestoppers website or phone 0800 555 111 to speak to the independent charity anonymously.

