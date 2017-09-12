Body found in search for missing Hastings man

A body has been found in the search for missing Dene Brazil from Hastings.

The 51-year-old had been reported missing since last Tuesday (September 5), and was last seen walking along the seafront near Warrior Square, St Leonards, last Monday (September 4).

Police said although the body has not been formally identified, it is be believed to be that of missing Dene.

The body was found in woodland near Croft Road, Hastings, at 9.40am today (Tuesday, September 12).

Sussex Police said Mr Brazil’s next of kin have been informed.

Sergeant Lynda Lynch said: “Obviously this is not the outcome we were hoping for. We have provided support to Dene’s family at this difficult time.”

