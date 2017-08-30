BMX riders from far and wide to compete in Hastings competition

The second annual Battle of Hastings BMX contest is kicking off next Friday (September 8).

The event, which will run until next Sunday (September 10), is expected to attract more than 40 of the world’s best riders from around the world competing for a share of the €20,000 prize fund.

There will be local interest in the form of Stuart Chisholm from Hollington, who came through the qualifier event in July, professional Greg Illingworth, who recently moved to Hastings from South Africa, and Dan Lacey, who’s team came close to winning last year.

Rich Moore, Source BMX co-founder, said: “To establish the event so quickly as one of the best in BMX is unprecedented. Hastings has always been a hub of BMX but we never thought this would happen so quickly with daily calls and emails from riders and spectators trying to find out how they can get an invite or ticket. We were in America last month and everyone was talking about Battle of Hastings and NORA Cup being outside America for the first time. It’s not got the biggest prize money of the year but it’s a real riders’ contest and everyone comes to Hastings to have a good time and celebrate BMX.

Marc Moore, Source BMX co-founder, said: “It’s amazing the whole BMX industry is gathering in our home town for a festival of BMX. We’d really like to thank our supporters, Hastings Borough Council, Coastal Communities Fund and all of our commercial sponsors for making this happen.”

Tickets for the event sold out in less than a week but the park is open for free spectating next Friday when the riders will be practising. The courtyard will be also open from noon to 8pm all weekend with a pop-up stand from Half Man Half Burger, DJs and a bar. The finals on Sunday will be streamed live in to the courtyard from 3pm and also streamed on www.sourcebmx.com.

The international riders attending include current X Games Gold Medallists Kevin Peraza, Nathan Williams and Garret Reynolds, as well some of the most decorated athletes in the sport like Dakota Roche, Kriss Kyle and Tom Dugan.

Sunday night’s post-pevent celebrations will move to St Mary in the Castle for the world premiere of Monster’s new video, Beyond, featuring Dan Lacey. Filmed over the past two years on four continents, the video is a long-awaited follow-up to the 2015 release, Above Below.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.