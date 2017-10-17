Birds of Prey at Spooky Festival

A Spooky Halloween Festival at Alexandra Park’s historic greenhouse will have an added touch of magic with an owl and a Harris hawk on hand to greet youngsters.

The event, organised by the park’s greenhouse group and run by Barnezland Ink, the children’s educational events organiser, will be held on Tuesday, October 31, 3.30-5.30pm.

In addition to the birds of prey, the fun includes a snack tea for each child from the Eat@the Park Cafe, a ride on the park’s miniature railway, story-telling, face painting, and a treasure hunt with prizes at the greenhouse, which is situated off St Helens Road, Hastings.

To avoid big queues children and their parents will be lead by helpers from the cafe to the miniature railways and greenhouse in groups.

Barnezland Ink, run by Andie Barnes and Claire Land, is a project based at Church in the Wood’s parish hall called Hashtagcommuniteauk which uses arts, crafts, maths, fruit and vegetables to teach children life skills.

Andie says the Halloween event will be great fun: “We will be teaching parents to work with their children by leading them through a story.”

Tickets for the Halloween Festival coat £7.50 each and are available from the cafe (01424 432434). There’s an additional a £1 charge for adults who want to ride on the miniature train. For more details email: justaskandie2know@gmail.com