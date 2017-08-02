Bike race remembers fisherman killed in the Great Storm

Pedal power took precedence at Carnival Week on Tuesday when the Crown Lane Bike Race took place.

The challenge involves climbing one of the steepest hills in the old town on an old fashioned bike from a standing start.

Contestants have to keep their backsides firmly on the saddle during the ride.

The origins of the race go back to Hastings fisherman and boy ashore Jimmy Read.

Jimmy, who killed on the beach during the 1987 hurricane, steadfastly refused suggestions to get a motorbike claiming there was no point as he could get anywhere he wanted on his old butcher’s bike.

He was challenged by a friend to ride up Crown Lane, while staying on the saddle and with a £10 note under him. Jimmy won his bet.

Jimmy’s Friend Peter Trickett came up with the idea of the bike race a year after his death.

Those taking part in Tuesday’s event were competing for the Jimmy Read Trophy in his memory.

Dee Day White was on hand to flag the cyclists up the steep hill as riders were cheered up the hill by a good crowd.

The gentleman winner was Zach Hewitt while the lady winner was Amanda Porter.

Taking part in this year’s race was Carnival Queen Elizabeth Fowler and popular sea front, stop-me-and-buy- one ice cream man Will Stevens, better known as William the Cone-Queror.

The loudest cheers were reserved for a young girl in a wheelchair who was pushed up and down Crown Lane.

Carnival committee member Jackie Pratt said: “That summed up the spirit of Old Town Carnival Week.”

