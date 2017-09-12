Big Sleep to highlight homlessness

Seaview’s sponsored mass sleep out returns to The Stade this month, raising awareness and funds for some of the town’s most vulnerable people.

Building on the success of last year’s Big Sleep (which raised £28,779.87) registration is now open for those wishing to join in.

Big Sleep 1 SUS-171109-100528001

The Big Sleep will run from 7.30pm to 7am and features musical entertainment from Hastings favourites The Rufus Stone Band, Dr Savage and King Size Slim.

Hosted by TV and Radio presenter Kevin Devine, the entertainment is free and open to all between 8pm and 9.45pm.

The sleep out is a ticketed event, which commences at 10pm in a cardboard city on the Stade.

Exclusively for those sleeping out there will be an unplugged gig around the brazier with King Size Slim and a bedtime story from Brad Gross. Hot drinks will be available throughout the night with porridge served the following morning.

Head to www. thebigsleephastings.com and sign up as an individual or a team.

Teams can request an Employee Engagement Tips factsheet available donated by People Lab, the employee engagement specialists.

There are prizes to be won for top fundraisers and Sponsorship Incentives return this year too: raise £75 or more and receive a Big Sleep T-shirt, raise £150 and get a Big Sleep hoodie.

The biggest individual fundraiser will receive a free meal for two at the Rock a Nore Kitchen and the winning team will receive a meal at La Bella Vista.

Seaview is also offering a prize for the best picture from the night. Simply upload to social media using the hashtag #bigsleephastings and they will choose a winner to receive a free haircut from Mitchell and Millyard Hair Design, plus a Big Sleep woolly hat for two runners up.

There will be glow in the dark wristbands for sale along with Big Sleep mugs and Big Sleep woolly hats.

The Big Sleep is organised by the Seaview Awareness 4 Action Group - A4A - comprised of a group of volunteers who are passionate about the work of Seaview. For 32 years Seaview Project has been supporting some of the most vulnerable people in Hastings and St Leonards, most of whom experience problems with their accommodation.

The reality of sleeping rough is not something experienced by the majority of people, and albeit for one night only, The Big Sleep will enable participants to engage with the reality of bedding down for the night with only a cardboard box and sleeping bag for warmth.

Sponsorship means all cash raised goes directly towards Seaviews frontline services working with the homeless.