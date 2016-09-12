Bid to help homeless Hastings doggies have proper food

A project is being launched in a bid to ensure homeless dogs in and around Hastings are fed and hydrated properly.

Blake Allen came up with the idea after being homeless himself when he was living in Guildford, Surrey.

He said: “A lot of homeless people have dogs with them on the streets and I’ve come to the realisation many have dogs as a way to acquire a little more loose change.

“These dogs are often eating human food which is not good for them, plus scraps found in bins. I want to acquire a small storage space near the town centre and have volunteers, perhaps veterinary students, to go out with me on a regular basis, ensuring the homeless are giving proper food to their dog, but also own a bowl and warm blankets.

“These students may be able to check dogs for any signs of poor health or treatment required.”

Blake is trying to raise £2,500 for the project and donations can be made via www.crowdfunder.co.uk/doggy-dinner-bank.

People can contact Blake via Facebook. Search for ‘Doggy Dinner Bank’.

