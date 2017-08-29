Bexhill man reported missing from Woodlands is found safe

A man who went missing from Woodlands during an unsupervised cigarette break has been found safe.

Michael ‘Jack’ Hutson was reported missing on Friday, August 11 when he left the Woodlands Centre for Acute Care at The Ridge, St Leonards, during an unsupervised cigarette break.

He was found safe and well at the Ravenside retail park in Bexhill, police said today.

Sussex Police also wished to thank all those who shared its concerns in tracing him.