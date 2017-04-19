Bexhill dress auction to raise money to help Hastings mum battling cancer

A pair are holding a dress auction later this month in a bid to raise money to help a mother-of-three battling cancer.

Carrie Hanrahan and Janet Thomas are hosting the event at the Sackville Bar and Grill in De La Warr Parade, Bexhill on April 30 from 7.30pm.

The event is in aid of Stacey Hide, from Hastings, who last month was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

Before she was diagnosed it had already spread from her bowel to her lymph nodes, lungs and liver.

Doctors at the Conquest Hospital spotted it after her GP sent her for a scan following complaints of breathing difficulties.

The main auction will take place midway through the evening. Models will be wearing further auction dresses and be taking bids on these throughout the evening.

Winning bids for the models dresses will be announced before the raffle draw.

All proceeds from the event will be totalled at the end of the evening and donated directly to Stacey’s fundraising page the following morning.

The event is ticket only, with tickets available in exchange for a £5 donation. For more information visit Facebook and search for Stacey’s Dress Auction Evening.

Since Stacey’s cancer diagnosis, her friends and family have set up an online fundraising page to help pay for treatments.

Within the days after the Gofundme page was set up, almost £12,000 was raised, and the tally continues to rise.

Stacey’s sister-in-law Lucie said: “As the cancer is trying to attack her body, Stacey is prepared to fight back 10 times as hard, and this includes seeking private treatments to save her life.”

To donate towards Stacey’s cause, visit www.gofundme.com/3lv40hk.

