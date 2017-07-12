Bexhill and St Leonards men among five arrested after fight in Hastings

Five men were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following a fight in Castle Hill Road early on Monday morning (July 10).

Two men, both aged 42, were assaulted and taken to the Conquest Hospital for treatment and released after the incident at 6.30am.

A 40-year-old man from London, a 46-year-old man from St Leonards, a boy aged 17 from St Leonards, a 32-year-old Bexhill man, from who was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and causing grievous bodily harm, and a 60-year-old man from Bexhill, who was also detained on suspicion of wounding, were all questioned and released under investigation.

