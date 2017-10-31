Bewitching cat needs a new home

A moggy with the bewitching name of Tabitha, is searching for a loving home.

Tabitha has been in the care of Bluebell Ridge (RSPCA) Cat Rehoming Centre for over six months. She has been a resident at the centre for the longest time and Bluebell Ridge manager, Myra Grove says they are hoping to find her a furrever home.

“Tabitha is a very loving girl who enjoys human company and will meow to greet you,” she said.

“She is eleven-years-old and loves a lap to sit on, although she is a creature of habit and likes her routine.”

The tortie female was taken to the centre after living in a nursing home with her owner, who sadly passed away. Myra says after saying goodbye to her owner and home, Tabitha is looking forward to finding a new loving companion, adding: “She would prefer to be the only cat of the household and could possibly be an indoor cat, depending on the size of the space available.”

Anyone who would like to give a home to Tabitha is asked to contact Bluebell Ridge on 01424 752121. Alternatively visit the rehoming centre at Chowns Hill, Hastings, which is open 11-3pm every day except Thursday.

Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA. It is a separate charity within the national body and is entirely self-financing. View all the cats in need of a home at: www.bluebellridge.org.uk