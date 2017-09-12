Bereaved mother ‘overwhelmed’ by award nomination

A bereaved mother from Hastings has been left ‘overwhelmed’ after being shortlisted for a national baby loss award.

Dawne Braine, the lead befriender for Hasting and East Sussex Sands – an independent part of stillbirth charity Sands – is among ten others up for a Butterfly Award, to reward the courage shown by helping others through babyloss.

Dawne’s son George died after his premature birth on May 11, 2011, inspiring her to launch the independently-funded part of Sands to help other bereaved families local to her.

She said: “I am totally overwhelmed to have been nominated for this award.

“I found it really difficult at first because this is not something I do to receive recognition, but to hear I have made a difference to other people’s lives is just overwhelming.

“I don’t often hear back from the people I helped which I don’t mind because it just means they are getting on with their life on their own.”

Since forming Hastings and East Sussex Sands in October 2015, Dawne has supported more than 60 bereaved families through support groups and one-to-one meetings.

She added: “Most bereaved families just want to know what they are feeling is normal and I try to give them that reassurance.

“Ultimately, my reason for doing what I do, for putting in all the hours, is that, I never, ever, want anybody to find themselves in the positon that I was after losing my George and having no where to go and no one to turn to.”

Hastings and East Sussex Sands holds group meetings at the HMYBC club, in Rock-a-Nore Parade, Hastings, on the last Thursday of every month.

If you are interested in attending one of the meetings, please email hastingseastsussexsands@gmail.com or call 07493 716124.

To vote for Dawne before the deadline on October 1, visit babylossstar.co.uk/DawneBraine17.