Beer lovers flocking to Hastings, says Campaign for Real Ale chief

At a time when pubs across the country are closing at a rate of more than 20 a week, Hastings has become a magnet for beer lovers.

Peter Page-Mitchell, from the South East Sussex Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale believes we have never had it so good.

He said: “Pubs that are offering a wide selection of beers are incredibly popular and busy at the moment.

Pubs like the Crown and Dolphin in the Old Town and the St Leonard and Tower , in St Leonards, deserve credit for the quality and variety on offer.”

The latest pub to offer a wide selection of craft beers is the Imperial in Queens Road, which also has its own micro-brewery.

Both the Imperial and Crown carry a selection of beers brewed at the Three Leg Brewery, a few miles down the road at Brede.

Last year saw the opening of the Jolly Fisherman on the seafront, which also offers locally brewed beers.

Locally made cider is also increasingly popular with Hunts Cider, from Sedlescombe, being sold at The Imperial, Jolly Fisherman and the Albion, in George Street.

The Albion has recently increased its beer range and is specialising in Sussex brewed beers.

Also opening last year was the Palace Emporium on the seafront which sells a variety of unusual craft beers.

The new wave of pubs builds on the efforts of long-standing local establishments who have a reputation for good beer such as the Horse and Groom in St Leonards, the FILO, in the Old Town and the White Rock bar, opposite the pier.

