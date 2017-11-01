Beach is given a clean sweep

Dozens of volunteers of all ages joined in the St Leonards and Hastings Big Autumn Beach Clean, which took place last Sunday (October 29)

Tons of rubbish was cleaned from the he stretch of beach running from Glynde Gap, back towards Hastings. Organiser of the event, Colin Darbyshire, says it was a great success and one of many to take place throughout the winter months.

Volunteers clearing rubbish during the Bexhill to Hastings beach clean.

“We are now into Autumn which means one thing; The Autumn Beach Clean!”, he said. “The area of beach cleaned was from Glyne Gap trainline underpass - the Hastings/Bexhill border - back towards Hastings.

“This was part of over fifty nationwide beach cleans as part of the charity Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), for whom I am the local rep. Eighty volunteers joined me for two hours, adults and children alike, resulting in a whopping fifty bags of rubbish. This ranged from plastic bottles to fishing line and syringes. The biggest beach clean in the area to date and was a massive success!”

The event was part of the SAS Autumn beach clean series. Colin added: “Take action with thousands of volunteers nationally to help remove and recycle as many tonnes of marine plastic as possible in order to create plastic free coastlines!” Visits: www.sas.org.uk