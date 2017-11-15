Barby Keel’s Christmas Bazaar at Youth centre

The annual Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary’s Christmas Bazaar will be held at the Bexhill Youth and Community Centre, 10, Station Road this Sunday (November 19), 10-1pm.

There will be bargains galore and its a great start to the festive season for all ages.

There will be a variety of stalls including gifts, books, games, toys, Christmas decorations, bric-a-brac, bags, clothes, jewellery, ornaments, Barby Keel Calendars, hand made items, Lucky Dip, cakes and refreshments, grand prize raffle and bottle tombola.

Entry is £1 for adults and no charge for children.

The event is one of the sanctuary’s main fundraisers. It is a non-profit charity rehoming or providing permanent refuge for abused, abandoned and unwanted animals. Sanctuary owner Barby said: “Please come along, there’s lots of bargains to be had and all are welcome.”