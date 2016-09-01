Bake Off star makes Hastings fishing huts

The iconic fishing huts of Hastings Old Town were the inspiration of a Great British Bake Off masterpiece last night (Wednesday, August 31).

Contestant Jane used them as her inspiration for her gingerbread story showstopper challenge on the popular BBC One show.

The ‘star baker’ of the first week was born in Hastings and her father owned a bakery in the town.

The challenge was to create a story using gingerbread, that had to be at least 30cm tall, and Jane used her childhood on the seaside as her inspiration.

