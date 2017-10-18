Bag a bargain at charity’s November 4 fundraiser!

St Michael’s hospice, Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards, will be holding its next Coffee Morning and Bazaar on Saturday, November 4, 10.15am-12noon.

The monthly event is run by the Hastings and St Leonards Support Group. James Bacon, Community Fundraiser at the Hospice said: “Browse stalls, pick up some great bargains, and treat yourself to a lovely selection of home baked cakes. Already thinking about Christmas? You might even find some perfect presents!”

Entry 50p -includes tea or coffee and biscuits.

Volunteers are needed to help the Hastings and St Leonards Support Group run their events. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to email: volunteering@stmichaelshospice.com

For further information on Hospice events visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com/events