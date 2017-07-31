Average speed cameras ready to go live in St Leonards

Average speed cameras along St Leonards seafront are ready to go live.

The ASCs, between Marina and Grosvenor Crescent, will be officially switched on from August 1, 2017.

Sussex Safer Roads Partnership (SSRP) has been overseeing the implementation of ASCs in St Leonards and in Brighton, between Marine Parade and Madeira Drive. These are the first permanent ASCs in the county, with the Brighton site going live in March this year.

Both sites have previously had fixed cameras situated there, but studies have shown that ASCs have a greater effect on driver behaviour for a longer period, and as such they have been installed in order to keep road users safer for longer. Speed limit compliance, congestion, commuter times are all improved with the use of ASCs, according to the SSRP.