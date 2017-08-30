Attempted murder arrest after St Leonards window fall

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man suffered serious injuries by plunging from a window in St Leonards.
Police and paramedics were called to Churchill Court in Stonehouse Drive, Hastings, at 6.33pm on Tuesday (August 29) after reports of a man falling out of a window.
The man, a 32-year-old from St Leonards, suffered multiple serious injuries and was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital where he is reported to be in a critical but stable condition, police said.
Police say a 63-year-old man from St Leonards has been arrested and released under investigation on suspicion of attempted murder and the production of cannabis, a class B drug.
Police say a second 63-year-old man from St Leonards was also arrested as part of the investigation, but was later released without charge.
