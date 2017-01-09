‘Assault by two men’ on St Leonards seafront

A man was reportedly assaulted by two men while he sat on a bench on St Leonards seafront in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday, January 8).

The 58-year-old man was found with head and hand injuries near London Road at around 12.30am and told officers he had been attacked by two men who approached him as he sat on the beach, police said.

The victim was taken to the Conquest Hospital for treatment where he remains.

A passerby told the Observer large pools of blood could be seen on the benches and steps down to the beach.

One of the suspects was said to be wearing a beige hooded top while the other was wearing a black jacket.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information should contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial 55 of 08/01.

