Art for Alzheimer’s sake gets green light from MP Amber

An art show at Southwater Community centre, St Leonards on Sea, has been hailed a ‘great exhibition’ by Home Secretary Amber Rudd and pieces of original art work are being snapped up by local residents.

The Tales of Two Souths exhibition, which runs through to September 15, is presented by local artist Nick Hill. This is the second year Nick’s put on the event, donating profits from the sale of his artwork to charity.

The main body of the show is based on the South of England and the South of France where Nick has lived for prolonged periods of time.

Five other local artists: Shon, Lea, Tricia Oakland, Sue Wells and Roger Upton were invited to display some of their work. Nick says they were thrilled with the opportunity. “They have managed to sell some of their works, which has boosted their confidence,” he said.

A Private View was held last Thursday (September 1), Nick said it went very well with a good turnout. “Michael Foster, the High Sheriff of East Sussex opened the exhibition along with Nigel Sinden, Hastings Deputy Mayor.

“Michael was intrigued by the mixed media piece ‘Prisoner of Your Love’ inspired by St Leonard, the patron saint of prisoners and he purchased it.

“So far, nine items have been sold, raising over £300 for the Alzheimer’s Society. We hope to beat the £475 raised last year for Cystic Fibrosis.”

The day after the Private View (September 2) MP Amber Rudd visited the exhibition. Nick said: “She seemed impressed with the exhibition and immediately recognised the local scenes such as Alexandra Park and around the old town. She was pleased to hear that my works are being sold for such a good cause.”

Ms Rudd says she enjoyed seeing how the artists portrayed the different southern regions of both France and the UK in such “fascinating and different ways”, adding: “Their work certainly captured how beautiful our local area is.”

Ms Rudd also met Paul Broadhurst, Chairman of Southwater Road Community Centre and the centre’s manager Rod Smith. She was shown around the building and told about its history and transformation into a modern community centre and was impressed with what she saw. “This is fantastic venue and a great exhibition,” she said.

“I urge everyone to pay it a visit and admire the artwork on display.”

Ms Rudd later tweeted: “Great Tales of Two Souths exhibition at Southwater Area Community Centre to support Alzheimer’s society. Do go and visit”

www.southwatercommunitycentre.org