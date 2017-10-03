Ark students are VIP guests at a big London dance show premiere

Year 13 A-level dancers and staff from Ark 6th Form, in Hastings, had the opportunity to watch the breath-taking premiere of Hofesh Schechter Company’s Grand Finale.

Israeli choreographer Hofesh single-handedly created a new genre: part dance, part gig, part theatre and wholly original.

Year 13 Ark student Lucy Bailey said: “The group travelled to the prestigious Sadlers Wells Theatre in London, where they were treated as VIP guests.

“Hofesh created a work that was raw and refined all at once, overwhelming the audience with powerful harsh movements and heavy music contrasted with uplifting, joyful sections.

“All this was accomplished without losing the fluid style characteristic to the company.

“The piece was based on current events throughout the world and how they are shaping the future.

“It was incredible to see how perfectly this was encapsulated in the movement, music and lighting.

“All these medians came together to create a really thought provoking and emotional performance portraying the despair and ignorance surrounding national and international issues, as well as the joy and euphoria that often accompanies them.

“Ark 6th Form and Ark Helenswood Academy have been involved with the Hofesh Schechter Company since 2012.

“It was wonderful to see the actual company on stage, including those dancers who have taught at the academy over the years.

“The performance will also assist with A-level Dance studies as the Hofesh Schechter Company is now part of the AQA Dance syllabus.”

Dance teacher, Elaine Vanner said: “The trip was a phenomenal and unique experience that we all enjoyed.

“Grand Finale is an excellent tribute to current affairs that demonstrated the power of dance and joy of movement in times of uncertainty.”

A member of the Hofesh Shechter Company team said: “We dance to know what it feels like, not just to live, but to be alive.

“In all our work, we strive to move ourselves and our audiences, beyond reason.”