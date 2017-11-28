Are your whiskers up to scratch folks?

McNeilly’s Marvellous Moustache and Beard competition returns to Hastings Old Town this weekend, raising money for men’s cancer charity, Movember.

Now in it’s second year, the event will be hosted by the Albion, George Street on Saturday, December 2, 3pm-12midnight.

There’s hair-raising top prize of £250 for the best whiskers. Other fabulous prizes, generously donated by many local businesses include a one night stay at The Retro Retreat.

Live music thoughout the day includes King Size Slim, OSC (Ore Synthesizer Club), The Haystringers; between sets, DJ’s will spin the tunes.

Organised by Brian and Vanessa McNeilly, last years event attracted a crowd of around a hundred people, and £850 was raised for charity. Brian says it was a brilliant result for a first event. “There were many types of beards and moustaches and a category of false beard for the ladies,” he said. “ We are all looking forward to our second competition, another great event, with beards and moustache’s wall to wall. I hope you have all been working on that facial hair! There will be loads of prizes and we’re looking to better the £850 raised last year for Prostate Cancer UK.”

It costs £5 to enter the competition. Register at the Albion on the day. www.facebook.com/events/1298192136974946