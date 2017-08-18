Appeal to help Sierra Leone

The Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link has launched a disaster recovery appeal after severe flash flooding hit this week.

The tragic events have seen hundreds of people die and hundreds more missing after flash floods and landslips hit areas of Freetown and surrounding neighbourhoods in the peninsular area of Sierra Leone.

Chairman of the Friendship Link, Richard Homewood, said: “Sierra Leone was already in a fragile state post-Ebola and the Hastings community will find it difficult to cope with this still-unfolding disaster, we need to get help to those in need as soon as possible.

“We are launching this appeal to raise funds and working with our partner charities, the Hastings Association Sierra Leone and Hastings Association UK to identify what is urgently needed be it food aid, medical aid or shelter and clothing.

“This is an urgent appeal to help save lives.

“Fortunately the village of Hastings has not been as badly affected as areas higher in the hills but the impact of the disaster will affect everybody on the peninsular as people flee from the worst affected areas into nearby areas such as Hastings seeking help and shelter.”

“Our fundraising efforts continue with the popular music quiz at St Paul’s School on September 15, details will be published shortly.

“Contact our secretary Robin on 01424 436603 or 07812 487378 or email secretary.hslfl@gmail.com.”

Visit www.hastingshastings.org.uk/ to donate or for more details.