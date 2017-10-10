Appeal for volunteers to help those in need have a Happy Christmas....

Local charity Surviving Christmas are gearing up for their 2017 project and are sending out an appeal for volunteers to help local folk have a Happy Christmas.

The charity, which was founded more than thirty years ago, supports to those in need of assistance who live in the Hastings and Rother Area, relieving hardship and distress. It delivers food hampers to people in the week leading up to Christmas and hosts a two day event in Hastings on Christmas and Boxing day providing food, clothing, shower facilities and entertainment for the guests that attend.

To kick start the main event, the charity is holding two volunteer information evenings at the Salvation Army Hall, 26 St Andrew’s Square, Hastings on Wednesday, October 18, and Wednesday, November 1, at 7pm.

Chair for Surviving Christmas Sue Evans says they would like to hear from anyone who can spare some time to help the local community this Christmas. “We are really excited about getting this year’s project underway,” she said. “Christmas 2016 was one of our biggest to date providing over seven hundred hampers to the community and receiving over two hundred guests at our two day open event. It could not have gone ahead without the help of our marvellous volunteers and donors.

“We are once again opening our doors to those who are looking to make a difference to their local community and will be hosting two volunteer information evenings for those who want to find out more about what is involved in volunteering with us.

“We need people to help not just on Christmas and Boxing day but in the week leading up to Christmas.

“In particular we want to hear from those who can drive a transit van and can help with hamper deliveries. It’s quite a physical role but very rewarding. We are also appealing for people with medical expertise as well as hair and beauty. If you want to get involved we’d love to hear from you”

For further information visit:www.survivingchristmas.co.uk, email: admin@survivingchristmas.co.uk, call 07802451940, or visit the Facebook page.