Appeal for top notch gardens for 2018 season

St Michael’s Hospice 2017 Open Gardens season has been hailed a blooming great success and are appealing for garden owners to come forward for the 2018 season.

Thanking everyone who opened the 82 gardens from May-October for the public to enjoy, St Michael’s community fundraiser Felicity said: “It was a wonderful year for the Open Gardens. We are incredibly grateful to the garden owners. We are now working hard to create an equally spectacular schedule for 2018.”

This year’s event celebrated the Hospice’s 30th anniversary and 25 years of Open Gardens. So far the gardens have raised over £30,000 for the charity.

Are you a passionate garden owner with beautiful blooms, veggie patches or fabulous fruit trees? The Hospice is planning the 2018 season. Email: fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com or call 01424 445177.